Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($37.36) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Grenke in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Grenke stock traded up €4.99 ($5.48) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €31.00 ($34.07). 255,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. Grenke has a twelve month low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a twelve month high of €40.25 ($44.23).
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
