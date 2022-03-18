Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.16

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,519.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.27 or 0.06869037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00268734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.63 or 0.00722207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00066165 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.00460566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00376549 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

