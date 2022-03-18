Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $57,640.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $57,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GO. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.
About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.