Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $57,640.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $57,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GO. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

