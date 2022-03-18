Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 526,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,309. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 548,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

