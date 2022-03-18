G&S Capital LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 375,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,196,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

