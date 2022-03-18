G&S Capital LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.45. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,856. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.95 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

