Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,791. Guess? has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,512,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

