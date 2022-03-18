Guggenheim Lowers Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $28.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 297.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 36.90% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

