Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

GWRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $201,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $71,451.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,174 shares of company stock worth $450,228. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

