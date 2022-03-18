Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme’s fourth-quarter results beat estimates on both counts. The company has promising collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology with several pharma companies. These deals generate the majority of the revenues for the company. Blockbuster drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan use ENHANZE for subcutaneous administration, which generates the majority of its royalties. FDA and European approvals for the subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties significantly. Several promising partnered-candidates are under development. Halozyme’s stock has outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company’s dependence on collaboration partners for revenues remains a concern. Some of its key partnered drugs are facing biosimilar competition.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

