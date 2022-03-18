Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of HAB opened at €9.66 ($10.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT has a fifty-two week low of €8.28 ($9.10) and a fifty-two week high of €9.55 ($10.49). The firm has a market cap of $770.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.35.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

