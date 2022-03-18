Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 10,469 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. 6,774,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.