Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 74,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

