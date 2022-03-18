Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 666.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

