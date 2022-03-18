Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 598,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $84,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 399,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,183,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 64,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,029. The firm has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

