Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 517 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.81. The company had a trading volume of 789,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,578. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

