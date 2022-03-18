Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 592 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,943,568. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $305.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

