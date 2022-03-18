Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ HWBK opened at $26.46 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $175.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.50.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
