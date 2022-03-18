Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $26.46 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $175.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 89,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 60.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

