HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.39. HBT Financial posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HBT Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in HBT Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 110,875 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.