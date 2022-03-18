HC Wainwright Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $22.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,147 shares of company stock valued at $464,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $26,681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

