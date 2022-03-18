HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $273.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.56.

Get GoldMining alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.