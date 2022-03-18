Head-To-Head Analysis: Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) vs. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Quhuo has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Quhuo and Rightscorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quhuo currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Quhuo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and Rightscorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million 0.09 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -2.56 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rightscorp beats Quhuo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo (Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Rightscorp (Get Rating)

Rightscorp, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

