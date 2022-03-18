Head-To-Head Comparison: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) versus Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nelnet and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

Nelnet presently has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Affirm has a consensus price target of $93.86, indicating a potential upside of 155.39%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than Nelnet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nelnet and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $1.50 billion 2.14 $352.44 million $10.20 8.34 Affirm $870.46 million 12.01 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -11.34

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Nelnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nelnet has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nelnet and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 26.20% 11.34% 1.45% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Summary

Nelnet beats Affirm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc. engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management. The System & Servicing segment specializes in student loan portfolio and the portfolios of third parties such as loan conversion activities, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliations, and claim processing. The Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing segment provides products and services to help students and families manage the payment of education costs at all levels, as well as school information system software for private and faith-based schools that help schools automate administrative processes such as admissions, scheduling, student billing, attendance, and grade book management. The Communications segment is the operation of Allo Communications LLC which provides pure optic service to homes and businesses for internet, broadband, television, and telephone services.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

