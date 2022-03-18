Head to Head Comparison: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) versus Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Coca-Cola Amatil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35% Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Coca-Cola Amatil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.45 $9.87 million 0.01 875.88 Coca-Cola Amatil $4.68 billion 1.56 $260.32 million $0.50 20.14

Coca-Cola Amatil has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates. Coca-Cola Amatil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vintage Wine Estates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and Coca-Cola Amatil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coca-Cola Amatil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Coca-Cola Amatil on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits. The company offers its beverages under the Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, Powerade, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Keri Juice, Monster, Mother, Schweppes, and Jim brands; and alcohol products under the Jim Beam, Makers Mark, Canadian Club, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig Cider, Vonu Premium Lager, Yenda, and Pressman's Cider, Fortune Favours, Molson Coors, Miller Chill, Feral, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Canadian Club, and Roku brands. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.