Head to Head Review: Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) & Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

This table compares Almaden Minerals and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -5.30% -4.97% Southern Copper 31.07% 42.99% 19.22%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Almaden Minerals and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 1 4 0 0 1.80

Southern Copper has a consensus target price of $61.10, suggesting a potential downside of 16.39%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Almaden Minerals and Southern Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$2.34 million ($0.03) -11.83 Southern Copper $10.93 billion 5.17 $3.40 billion $4.40 16.61

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Almaden Minerals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment is comprised of the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment is involved in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.