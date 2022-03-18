Head to Head Survey: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) versus China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

This table compares Broad Street Realty and China HGS Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.26 -$8.15 million N/A N/A China HGS Real Estate $58.49 million 1.51 $6.38 million N/A N/A

China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broad Street Realty and China HGS Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% China HGS Real Estate 10.94% 3.43% 1.67%

Summary

China HGS Real Estate beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County. The company was founded by Xiao Jun Zhu in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.