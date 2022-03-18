Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after acquiring an additional 376,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 277,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 261,457 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 180,963 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

