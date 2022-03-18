HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.17 ($78.21).

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR:HEI traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €58.78 ($64.59). 565,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.41. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($89.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.