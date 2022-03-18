HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.22 ($67.27).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €55.06 ($60.51) on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of €68.72 ($75.52). The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

