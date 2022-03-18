HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Lowered to €89.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €89.00 ($97.80) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €61.00 ($67.03) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €113.00 ($124.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HLFFF stock remained flat at $$44.02 during trading hours on Friday. 85 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.