Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Down 3.9%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 19,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,625,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

