Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 749,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 614,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herc by 30,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 268,475 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 31.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 188.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,508,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. 1,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.63. Herc has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

