Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $97.14 on Friday. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total value of $1,247,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $7,235,565.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 934,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,490,827. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.