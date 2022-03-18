Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLMN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

HLMN opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

