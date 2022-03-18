Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $84.66 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

