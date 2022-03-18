Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Sells $45,198.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HIMS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 106,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,708. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

