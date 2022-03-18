HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 7,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.82. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
