HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 7,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.82. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

HQI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

