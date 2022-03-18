Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $23,137.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

