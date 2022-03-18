HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.26) to GBX 810 ($10.53) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC raised HomeServe from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $487.20.

HomeServe stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

