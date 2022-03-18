Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0177

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $54,120.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.51 or 0.07010181 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,604.29 or 0.99863812 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00033959 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.