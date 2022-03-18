Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.41. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 99,650 shares changing hands.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $878.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.