Horn Louis G. Van Buys 15,000 Shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) CFO Horn Louis G. Van bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CING stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Cingulate Inc has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

CING has been the subject of several research reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.