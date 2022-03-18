HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HP by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.