H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$132,301.00 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.03. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

