HT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $247.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $619.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.