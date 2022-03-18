Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.36.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.