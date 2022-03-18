Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000.

QQQE opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

