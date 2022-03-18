Hudock Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $282.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

