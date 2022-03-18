Hudock Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

