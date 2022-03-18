HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $89.61 million and approximately $30.99 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00035896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00106827 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.